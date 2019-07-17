Sounders fall to Borussia Dortmund in international friendly 3-1

Borussia Dortmund’s Marius Wolf goes up for a header on goal in the first half. The Seattle Sounders FC played Borussia Dortmund in an international friendly match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Head Coach Brian Schmetzer smiles before the match. The Seattle Sounders FC played Borussia Dortmund in an international friendly match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
Dortmund players and children stand for the national anthem before the match. The Seattle Sounders FC played Borussia Dortmund in an international friendly match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
Bheem Goyal greets opposing players before the match. The Seattle Sounders FC played Borussia Dortmund in an international friendly match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
Seattle Sounders FCÕs Kelvin Leerdam and Borussia Dortmund’s Immanuel Pherai go up for a header in the first half. The Seattle Sounders FC played Borussia Dortmund in an international friendly match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
Borussia Dortmund fans watch the match. The Seattle Sounders FC played Borussia Dortmund in an international friendly match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
Seattle Sounders FCÕs Jordy Delem slide tackles to steal the ball from Borussia Dortmund’s Mario Gtze in the first half. The Seattle Sounders FC played Borussia Dortmund in an international friendly match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
Borussia Dortmund’s Immanuel Pherai keeps the ball after a tackle from Seattle Sounders FCÕs Kim Kee-hee in the first half. The Seattle Sounders FC played Borussia Dortmund in an international friendly match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
A header by Seattle Sounders FCÕs Ral Ruidaz hits the crossbar in the first half. The Seattle Sounders FC played Borussia Dortmund in an international friendly match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
Borussia Dortmund’s Paco Alccer tries a shot on goal but it is blocked in the first half. The Seattle Sounders FC played Borussia Dortmund in an international friendly match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
Borussia Dortmund’s Marius Wolf celebrates his goal in the first half. The Seattle Sounders FC played Borussia Dortmund in an international friendly match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
Seattle Sounders FCÕs Nouhou and Borussia Dortmund’s Lukasz Piszczek go up for a header in the first half. The Seattle Sounders FC played Borussia Dortmund in an international friendly match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
Sounders players take the field for the second half. The Seattle Sounders FC played Borussia Dortmund in an international friendly match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
Seattle Sounders FCÕs Bryan Meredith saves a shot on goal in the second second half. The Seattle Sounders FC played Borussia Dortmund in an international friendly match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
Borussia Dortmund players walk through the tunnel before the match. The Seattle Sounders FC played Borussia Dortmund in an international friendly match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
Seattle Sounders FCÕs Alfonso Ocampo-Chavez’s shot is blocked by Borussia Dortmund’s Roman Brki in the second second half. The Seattle Sounders FC played Borussia Dortmund in an international friendly match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
Seattle Sounders FCÕs Alfonso Ocampo-Chavez reacts after missing a shot in the second second half. The Seattle Sounders FC played Borussia Dortmund in an international friendly match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
Borussia Dortmund players take the pitch. The Seattle Sounders FC played Borussia Dortmund in an international friendly match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
Borussia Dortmund players walk through the tunnel before the match. The Seattle Sounders FC played Borussia Dortmund in an international friendly match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
A fan shows an autographed scarf after the match. The Seattle Sounders FC played Borussia Dortmund in an international friendly match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
Borussia Dortmund players walk through the tunnel before the match. The Seattle Sounders FC played Borussia Dortmund in an international friendly match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
Borussia Dortmund’s Marius Wolf and Mario Gtze take the field for the second half. The Seattle Sounders FC played Borussia Dortmund in an international friendly match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
Borussia Dortmund’s Mats Hummels takes a selfie with fans after the match. The Seattle Sounders FC played Borussia Dortmund in an international friendly match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
Players sign autographs after the match. The Seattle Sounders FC played Borussia Dortmund in an international friendly match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
A fan shows an autographed scarf after the match. The Seattle Sounders FC played Borussia Dortmund in an international friendly match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
Bheem Goyal warms up before the match. The Seattle Sounders FC played Borussia Dortmund in an international friendly match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
Seattle Sounders FCÕs Cristian Roldan takes the pitch during warmups. The Seattle Sounders FC played Borussia Dortmund in an international friendly match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho takes a selfie with fans after the match. The Seattle Sounders FC played Borussia Dortmund in an international friendly match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
Bheem Goyal takes his spot in goal as the match begins. The Seattle Sounders FC played Borussia Dortmund in an international friendly match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
Borussia Dortmund’s Julian Weigl stands in the tunnel before the match. The Seattle Sounders FC played Borussia Dortmund in an international friendly match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
The Seattle Sounders FC played Borussia Dortmund in an international friendly match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
Borussia Dortmund’s Alex Witsel talks to fans after the match. The Seattle Sounders FC played Borussia Dortmund in an international friendly match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
A Borussia Dortmund fan reacts as he gets an autograph from Marco Reus after the match. The Seattle Sounders FC played Borussia Dortmund in an international friendly match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
Borussia Dortmund’s Marco Reus (11) walks off the pitch after the match. The Seattle Sounders FC played Borussia Dortmund in an international friendly match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
Borussia Dortmund’s Dan-Axel Zagadou chats with a teammate after the match. The Seattle Sounders FC played Borussia Dortmund in an international friendly match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
Fans wait for autographs after the match. The Seattle Sounders FC played Borussia Dortmund in an international friendly match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
Borussia Dortmund players take the pitch for the match. The Seattle Sounders FC played Borussia Dortmund in an international friendly match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
