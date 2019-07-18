Boone dubs Yanks ‘savages’ during rant in 6-2 win over Rays

New York Yankees' manager Aaron Boone yells at home plate umpire Brennan Miller during the second inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Tampa Bay Rays' Thursday, July 18, 2019, in New York. AP Photo

Yankees manager Aaron Boone got fired up at a rookie umpire in a profane rant, and New York awoke from a sleepy start to rally past the Tampa Bay Rays 6-2 in a doubleheader opener Thursday.

After Domingo Germán (12-2) gave up solo homers to his first two batters, Gio Urshela hit a tying home run in the second off Yonny Chirinos (9-5), and Gary Sánchez smashed a go-ahead 110 mph single off the glove of third baseman Yandy Díaz during a three-run fifth. Díaz had helped the Yankees come alive when he dropped Didi Gregorius' leadoff popup in the second for a two-base error.

Boone fumed after rookie umpire Brennan Miller called Brett Gardner out on strikes in the second inning. Miller, umpiring behind the plate for the fifth time in the major leagues, had punched out Aaron Judge in the first. Gardner batted in the second after Urshela's tying, two-run homer and struck out on a 1-2 pitch.

Gardner returned to the dugout, slammed his bat into the bat rack nine times, then eight times into the dugout roof. Microphones caught Boone yelling that the pitch was outside to Miller, a Triple-A International League crew chief who made his big league debut April 20 as a call-up umpire.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Miller said, "I heard you, Aaron," and when Boone persisted, the umpire ejected him. Boone ran out and kept up the argument, getting close to Miller's face and clapping his hands for emphasis. He repeatedly called his players "savages" in the batter's box and told Miller to "tighten it up right now, OK?"

PHILLIES 7, DODGERS 6

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper tied it in his Phillie Phanatic headband with an RBI single and Rhys Hoskins ripped a two-RBI single in the seventh inning to rally Philadelphia over Los Angeles.

Hoskins ripped one to right off Joe Kelly to cap a four-run seventh for the Phillies and a 7-5 lead.

Phillies closer Hector Neris, pitching while appealing a three-game suspension, gave up a solo homer to Alex Verdugo in the ninth to make it 7-6. But he got the final out for his 18th save. He upset the Dodgers by yelling into their dugout after getting the final out.

Ranger Suarez (2-0) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings in relief to help the Phillies split the four-game series with the Dodgers. Dylan Floro (4-3) took the loss in relief.

RED SOX 5, BLUE JAYS 0

BOSTON (AP) — Chris Sale and two relievers combined on a two-hitter, and the Boston left-hander struck out 12 in six innings for his first regular season win at Fenway Park in more than a year.

Sale (4-9) gave up both hits and walked two to earn his first victory anywhere in a month and his first at home since July 11, 2018 — a span of 14 starts. It was his 11th game this season with 10 or more strikeouts.

Rafael Devers hit a three-run homer off Thomas Pannone (2-4), who matched Sale into the fifth inning before giving up Sam Travis' double and Sandy León's RBI single. After Mookie Betts walked, Devers hit the first pitch out to right-center to make it 4-0 and chase Pannone.

MARLINS 4, PADRES 3

MIAMI (AP) — Brian Anderson doubled home the winning run with one out in the ninth inning and Miami earned its first walkoff victory of the year.

The score was 3-all when Garrett Cooper singled in the ninth against Trey Wingenter (1-3). Pinch runner Yadiel Rivera stole second and scored without a play on Anderson's hit into the left field corner.

The Marlins were 1 for 13 with runners in scoring position before Anderson came through. Five Marlins pitchers combined for 15 strikeouts. Sergio Romo (2-0) had two strikeouts in a perfect ninth.

Fernando Tatis Jr. hit his 15th home run for the Padres. Miami's Harold Ramirez hit his fourth homer.

ROYALS 6, WHITE SOX 5

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Cheslor Cuthbert and Jorge Soler homered in a five-run third inning, and Kansas City stayed hot by completing a four-game sweep of Chicago.

Ian Kennedy gave up a run in the ninth but struck out A.J. Reed looking with the tying run on second base to clinch the win and earn his 16th save in 19 opportunities. Brad Keller (6-9) recovered from a rocky start to get the win.

The White Sox have lost seven in a row since coming back from the All-Star break and drop a season-worst nine games under .500. Yoan Moncada matched his career high, set last year, with his 17th home run in the top of the third to make it 3-0 before the Royals scored. Ross Detwiler (1-1) took the loss.