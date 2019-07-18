Rodriguez’s sac fly leads Mahoning Valley to 3-2 win over Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) -- Johnathan Rodriguez drove in George Valera with a sacrifice fly in the second inning, leading the Mahoning Valley Scrappers to a 3-2 win over the Williamsport Crosscutters in the second game of a doubleheader on Thursday.

The sacrifice fly by Rodriguez, part of a two-run inning, gave the Scrappers a 1-0 lead before Eric Rodriguez hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

After the teams traded runs in the third, the Crosscutters cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when D.J. Stewart hit an RBI single, scoring Herbert Iser.

Serafino Brito (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Williamsport starter Jose Conopoima (0-3) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The teams split the doubleheader after Williamsport won the first game 8-1.