Howlett, Cottam lift Greenville over Columbia 5-1
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) -- Brandon Howlett doubled three times, scoring two runs as the Greenville Drive topped the Columbia Fireflies 5-1 on Thursday.
Kole Cottam doubled and singled twice for Greenville.
Trailing 2-0 in the fifth, Columbia cut into the lead when Jose Miguel Medina hit a solo home run.
The Drive extended their lead in the seventh inning when Triston Casas hit a two-run home run.
The Drive tacked on another run in the eighth when Grant Williams hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Cottam.
Greenville right-hander Brayan Bello (4-6) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Willy Taveras (5-8) took the tough loss in the South Atlantic League game after allowing two runs and five hits over five innings.
Medina homered and singled for the Fireflies.
