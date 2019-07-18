Wisconsin beats South Bend 5-4

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) -- Brent Diaz and Je'Von Ward scored on an error in the sixth inning, leading the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers to a 5-4 win over the South Bend Cubs on Thursday.

The play tied the game 4-4.

The Timber Rattlers took the lead for good in the seventh when Diaz hit an RBI single, driving in David Fry.

Chad Whitmer (6-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Peyton Remy (2-4) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

For the Cubs, Cole Roederer homered twice, driving in three runs and scoring a pair.