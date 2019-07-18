Leasher, Arias carry Lake Elsinore to 7-3 win over Modesto

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) -- Gabriel Arias had three hits and scored two runs, and Aaron Leasher threw seven scoreless innings as the Lake Elsinore Storm beat the Modesto Nuts 7-3 on Thursday.

Leasher (8-5) allowed four hits while striking out six to get the win.

Lake Elsinore started the scoring with a big fourth inning, when it crossed the plate for four runs, including a double by Aldemar Burgos that scored Jack Suwinski.

The Storm later added single runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to secure the victory.

Steven Moyers (0-1) went five innings, allowing five runs and eight hits in the California League game. He also struck out five and walked one.