Gamboa’s single leads Mexico to 9-7 win over Monterrey

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) -- Juan Carlos Gamboa hit a two-run single in the seventh inning, leading the Diablos Rojos del Mexico to a 9-7 win over the Sultanes de Monterrey on Thursday.

The single by Gamboa scored Carlos Figueroa and Ricardo Valenzuela to give the Diablos Rojos an 8-6 lead.

The Diablos Rojos tacked on another run in the eighth when David Vidal hit a solo home run.

Fabian Cota (2-0) got the win in relief while Miguel Aguilar (1-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Ramon Rios doubled and singled three times, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple for the Sultanes.

Mexico improved to 4-2 against Monterrey this season.