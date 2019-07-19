Sports
Bumpass’ homer leads Greeneville to 4-2 win over Elizabethton
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- AJ Bumpass hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Greeneville Reds to a 4-2 win over the Elizabethton Twins on Friday.
The home run by Bumpass scored Ivan Johnson to tie the game 2-2.
The Reds took the lead for good in the eighth when Luke Berryhill scored on an error.
Patrick Raby (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Erik Cha (3-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.
For the Twins, Charles Mack homered and singled, driving home two runs.
