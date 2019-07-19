Blair’s homer leads Danville to 4-0 win over Pulaski

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) -- Connor Blair hit a three-run home run in the third inning, leading the Danville Braves to a 4-0 win over the Pulaski Yankees on Friday. The Yankees saw their eight-game winning streak come to an end with the loss.

The home run by Blair scored Cody Milligan and Brandon Parker to give the Braves a 3-0 lead.

The Braves tacked on another run in the fourth when Milligan hit an RBI single, bringing home Juan Morales.

Filyer Sanchez (2-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Pulaski starter Leonardo Pestana (0-2) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Yankees were held scoreless for the first time this season, while the Braves' staff also registered their first shutout of the year.