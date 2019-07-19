Coats’ single leads Durham over Indianapolis in 10 innings

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Jason Coats hit an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Durham Bulls to a 4-3 win over the Indianapolis Indians on Friday.

Jesus Sanchez scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a wild pitch.

The Indians tied the game 3-3 in the eighth when Ke'Bryan Hayes hit an RBI single, scoring Trayvon Robinson.

Reliever Jake Faria (6-2) went 2 1/3 innings, allowing one run and three hits to get the win. He also struck out three and walked two. Tyler Lyons (4-2) went two innings, allowing one run and one hit while striking out three in the International League game.