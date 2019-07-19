Reyes’ double leads Brooklyn to 4-2 win over Hudson Valley

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) -- Wilmer Reyes hit a run-scoring double in the first inning, leading the Brooklyn Cyclones to a 4-2 win over the Hudson Valley Renegades on Friday.

Jake Mangum scored on the play to give the Cyclones a 1-0 lead after he reached base on an error, advanced to second on a ground out by Chandler Avant and then went to third on a double by Reyes.

After Brooklyn added three runs in the second, the Renegades cut into the deficit in the third inning when Beau Brundage hit an RBI single and Luis Trevino drew a bases-loaded walk.

Jared Biddy (1-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Hudson Valley starter Evan McKendry (2-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

With the win, Brooklyn improved to 4-2 against Hudson Valley this season.