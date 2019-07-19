Diaz’s double leads Vermont to 8-5 win over Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (AP) -- Jordan Diaz hit a bases-clearing double in the fifth inning, leading the Vermont Lake Monsters to an 8-5 win over the Staten Island Yankees on Friday.

The double by Diaz came in the midst of a five-run inning and gave the Lake Monsters a 5-2 lead. Later in the inning, Kevin Richards hit an RBI double, bringing home J. Diaz.

Following the big inning, the Yankees cut into the deficit in the bottom of the frame when Spencer Henson hit a two-run home run.

The Lake Monsters added to their lead in the sixth when Lawrence Butler hit a two-run home run.

Jack Cushing (2-2) got the win in relief while Wellington Diaz (2-2) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

For the Yankees, Henson homered and doubled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple. David Metzgar tripled and singled.

Despite the loss, Staten Island is 4-2 against Vermont this season.