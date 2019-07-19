AZL Padres 1 beats AZL Mariners 6-2

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) -- Bryan Torres and Victor Nova scored on an error in the third inning, leading the AZL Padres 1 to a 6-2 win over the AZL Mariners on Saturday.

The play, part of a three-run inning, gave the AZL Padres 1 a 2-0 lead before Luis Paez scored on an error later in the inning.

The AZL Mariners cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Daniel Santos scored on a groundout.

The AZL Padres 1 later added single runs in the fifth, seventh and eighth innings to secure the victory.

Hansel Rodriguez (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Yeury Tatiz (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.