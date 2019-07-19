Neuse’s homer leads Las Vegas to 5-2 win over Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -- Sheldon Neuse hit a three-run home run in the first inning, leading the Las Vegas Aviators to a 5-2 win over the Salt Lake Bees on Friday.

The home run by Neuse scored Dustin Fowler and Nick Martini to give the Aviators a 3-0 lead.

After Salt Lake scored a run in the first, the Bees cut into the deficit in the second inning when Jose Rojas hit an RBI single, scoring Ty Kelly.

The Aviators added to their lead in the seventh when Jorge Mateo hit a two-run single.

Las Vegas right-hander James Naile (2-0) picked up the win after allowing two runs on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Jose Suarez (2-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after giving up three runs and three hits over four innings.