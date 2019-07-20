New York visits Orlando City SC in conference action

New York Red Bulls (9-8-4, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando City SC (7-9-5, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando City SC plays the New York Red Bulls in Eastern Conference action.

Orlando City SC is 5-6-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando City SC is 1-0-2 when it records two goals.

The Red Bulls are 5-6-2 against Eastern Conference teams. New York ranks fourth in the league with 36 goals led by Daniel Royer with seven.

The teams play Sunday for the second time this season. Orlando City SC won the last meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nani leads Orlando City SC with eight goals. Tesho Akindele has four goals over the last 10 games for Orlando City SC.

Royer leads New York with five assists. Brian White has four goals over the past 10 games for the Red Bulls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orlando City SC: 4-4-2, averaging 1.6 goals, 0.8 assists, 3.4 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

New York: 5-3-2, averaging two goals, 1.4 assists, 4.3 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Orlando City SC: Cristian Higuita (injured), Shane O'Neill (injured), Dom Dwyer.

New York: Florian Valot (injured).