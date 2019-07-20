Brewers to face Diamondbacks on the road

Milwaukee Brewers (51-48, third in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (50-48, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Gio Gonzalez (2-1, 3.19 ERA) Diamondbacks: Zack Greinke (10-4, 2.95 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Either Milwaukee or Arizona will take home a series victory with a win.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Diamondbacks are 21-23 on their home turf. Arizona has slugged .450 this season. Ketel Marte leads the team with a .571 slugging percentage, including 50 extra-base hits and 21 home runs.

The Brewers are 21-27 on the road. Milwaukee has hit 166 home runs this season, third in the National League. Christian Yelich leads them with 35, averaging one every 9.6 at-bats. The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 10-7. Archie Bradley earned his third victory and Eduardo Escobar went 2-for-5 with a triple, a home run and two RBIs for Arizona. Jhoulys Chacin took his 10th loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 22 home runs and is batting .291. Marte is 13-for-37 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Yelich leads the Brewers with 75 RBIs and is batting .333. Keston Hiura has 18 hits and is batting .462 over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 7-3, .282 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

Brewers: 4-6, .280 batting average, 5.52 ERA, outscored by six runs

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: 10-day IL (forearm), Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Blake Swihart: 10-day IL (oblique), Steven Souza Jr.: 60-day IL (knee), David Peralta: 10-day IL (shoulder).

Brewers Injuries: Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: 10-day IL (elbow), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Gio Gonzalez: 10-day IL (arm), Corbin Burnes: 10-day IL (shoulder).