Mariners host the Angels following Leake’s solid showing

Los Angeles Angels (50-49, fourth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (40-60, fifth in the AL West)

Seattle; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Griffin Canning (3-5, 4.75 ERA) Mariners: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Mike Leake. Leake went nine innings, giving up zero runs on one hit with six strikeouts against Los Angeles.

The Mariners are 20-32 against teams from the AL West. Seattle has hit 166 home runs this season, third in the American League. Daniel Vogelbach leads them with 23, averaging one every 12.7 at-bats.

The Angels are 23-30 against AL West Division opponents. Los Angeles's lineup has 141 home runs this season, Mike Trout leads the club with 30 homers. The Mariners won the last meeting 10-0. Mike Leake earned his eighth victory and Vogelbach went 2-for-4 with two home runs and six RBIs for Seattle. Jaime Barria registered his third loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domingo Santana leads the Mariners with 39 extra base hits and is slugging .483. Omar Narvaez is 10-for-29 with four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Trout leads the Angels with 30 home runs and has 75 RBIs. Albert Pujols is 8-for-24 with three doubles, a home run and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 2-8, .232 batting average, 6.35 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

Angels: 5-5, .257 batting average, 5.60 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Connor Sadzeck: 10-day IL (elbow), Felix Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brandon Brennan: 10-day IL (shoulder), Chasen Bradford: 60-day IL (forearm), Dan Altavilla: 10-day IL (forearm), Austin Adams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Mitch Haniger: 10-day IL (testicle), Braden Bishop: 10-day IL (neck), Ryon Healy: 10-day IL (back).

Angels Injuries: JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Albert Pujols: day-to-day (hamstring), Tommy La Stella: 10-day IL (tibia), Zack Cozart: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jonathan Lucroy: 7-day IL (concussion/nose).