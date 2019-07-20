Negrin, Hernandez lead Yucatan to 9-4 win over Campeche

YUCATAN, Mexico (AP) -- Hector Hernandez had two hits and two RBI, and Yoanner Negrin allowed just four hits over 6 2/3 innings as the Leones de Yucatan topped the Piratas de Campeche 9-4 on Saturday.

Negrin (10-4) allowed two runs while striking out four and walking one to get the win.

Yucatan got on the board first in the fourth inning when Art Charles hit a solo home run and Walter Ibarra hit an RBI double.

After Yucatan added two runs in the sixth, the Piratas cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Olmo Rosario scored on a wild pitch and Paul Leon scored on a single.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Leones later added two runs in the seventh and three in the eighth. In the seventh, Hernandez hit an RBI double, while Sebastian Valle scored when a runner was thrown out and Jorge Flores hit an RBI double in the eighth.

Alexis Candelario (0-2) went four innings, allowing two runs and four hits in the Mexican League game. He also struck out three and walked five.