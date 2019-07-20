Griffin’s homer leads Burlington to 7-3 win over Great Lakes

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) -- Spencer Griffin hit a solo home run in the fifth inning, leading the Burlington Bees to a 7-3 win over the Great Lakes Loons on Saturday.

The home run by Griffin broke a scoreless tie.

The Bees later tacked on six runs in the seventh, including a two-run single by Kevin Maitan.

Parker Joe Robinson (2-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Great Lakes starter Stephen Kolek (6-6) took the loss in the Midwest League game.