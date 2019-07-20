Sports
Robinson leads Hillsboro over Eugene 2-1
HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) -- Kristian Robinson hit a two-run home run and had two hits as the Hillsboro Hops defeated the Eugene Emeralds 2-1 on Saturday.
Hillsboro started the scoring in the first inning when Robinson hit a two-run home run.
The Emeralds cut into the deficit in the third inning when Luis Diaz scored on a wild pitch.
Hillsboro right-hander Luis Frias (2-2) picked up the win after allowing one run on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Chris Clarke (0-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game after allowing two runs and four hits over two innings.
With the win, Hillsboro improved to 7-3 against Eugene this season.
