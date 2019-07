PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) -- Brett Wisely homered and had three hits as the Princeton Rays defeated the Greeneville Reds 7-2 on Sunday.

Princeton went up 6-0 in the third after Diego Infante hit a two-run double as part of a four-run inning.

Stanly Sabino (1-0) got the win in relief while Greeneville starter Orlando Noriega (2-3) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.