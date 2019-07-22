Cardinals Training Camp Capsule

ARIZONA CARDINALS (3-13)

OPEN CAMP: July 25, Tempe, Arizona

LAST YEAR: Cardinals had one of worst seasons in franchise history under first year coach Steve Wilks. Arizona struggled with injuries and was among NFL's worst teams both offensively and defensively. Free agent QB Sam Bradford was released before season was half over and Josh Rosen had an up-and-down rookie season. Wilks became first Cardinals head coach fired after one season since 1952 and Cardinals ended up with No. 1 overall pick in draft.

IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: QB Kyler Murray, DE Terrell Suggs, CBs Robert Alford, Tramaine Brock and Byron Murphy, WR Andy Isabella, TE Maxx Williams, LB Brooks Reed.

IMPORTANT LOSSES: Ss Antoine Bethea and Deone Bucannon, LBs Markus Golden and Benson Mayowa, QB Rosen, OG Mike Iupati.

CAMP NEEDS: Cardinals enter first season under coach Kliff Kingsbury and camp will give them chance to see how well they're grasping his quick-hitting, high-scoring offense. Arizona used No. 1 overall pick on Oklahoma QB Murray despite using No. 10 pick on Rosen year before. He will get first real test outside of minicamps.

EXPECTATIONS: Cardinals are looking at rebuilding year with new coach and rookie quarterback, along with plenty of other new pieces. If they can get handle on Kingsbury's offense and Murray lives up to expectations, they could see slight improvement over last year. That season was so bad, not many other places they can go but up.