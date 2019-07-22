Burgos’ homer leads Lake Elsinore to 9-5 win over Visalia

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) -- Aldemar Burgos hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, leading the Lake Elsinore Storm to a 9-5 win over the Visalia Rawhide on Monday.

The home run by Burgos, part of a three-run inning, gave the Storm a 4-3 lead before Gabriel Arias hit an RBI single later in the inning.

The Storm later added three runs in the sixth and one in the seventh. In the sixth, Luis Campusano hit a two-run single, while Jalen Washington hit an RBI triple in the seventh.

Gabe Mosser (2-0) got the win in relief while Visalia starter Shumpei Yoshikawa (3-6) took the loss in the California League game.

In the losing effort, Max Murphy, Joe Gillette and Jorge Perez each had three hits for Visalia.

Lake Elsinore improved to 6-3 against Visalia this season.