Rivera’s single leads AZL Angels to 6-4 win over AZL Indians Blue

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) -- William Rivera hit a two-run single in the first inning, leading the AZL Angels to a 6-4 win over the AZL Indians Blue on Tuesday.

The single by Rivera came in the midst of a five-run inning and tied the game 3-3. Later in the inning, AZL Angels took the lead when Marlon Marcano hit a two-run single.

The AZL Angels tacked on another run in the fourth when Jose Guzman hit an RBI double, scoring Julio De La Cruz.

AZL Indians Blue saw its comeback attempt come up short after Cristopher Cespedes scored on a wild pitch in the eighth inning to cut the AZL Angels lead to 6-4.

Jose Natera (1-2) got the win in relief while AZL Indians Blue starter Wilmer Mejia (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

For the AZL Indians Blue, Cespedes doubled twice and singled, scoring two runs.