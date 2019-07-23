Thomas crashes again at Tour de France

Britain's Geraint Thomas crosses the finish line of the fourteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 117.5 kilometers (73 miles) with start in Tarbes and finish at the Tourmalet pass, France, Saturday, July 20, 2019. AP Photo

Defending Tour de France champion Geraint Tomas has crashed for the third time since the start of the race.

With the peloton riding at moderate speed, Thomas fell to the ground early during Tuesday's Stage 16 around Nimes after appearing to hit the curb when going through a curve. The Welshman appeared unscathed and continued racing with a few scratches on his left elbow. The Ineos team leader was then helped back in the main pack by a couple of teammates.

Thomas, who is second in the overall standings, 1 minute, 35 seconds behind race leader Julian Alaphilippe, had already been caught in pile-ups during the first and eighth stage of the three-week race.