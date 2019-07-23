Contreras’ sac fly leads Mississippi to 1-0 win over Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) -- William Contreras hit a sacrifice fly in the third inning, driving in Cristian Pache with the go-ahead run, as the Mississippi Braves beat the Jackson Generals 1-0 in the second game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

Pache scored after he reached base with a double and advanced to third on a single by Drew Waters.

Pache doubled and singled in the win.

Jason Hursh (3-3) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Jackson starter Justin Donatella (5-2) took the loss in the Southern League game.

The Generals were blanked for the seventh time this season, while the Braves' staff recorded their 12th shutout of the year.

The teams split the doubleheader after Jackson won the first game 2-0. Mississippi improved to 8-4 against Jackson this season.