Basilia’s double leads AZL Athletics Green to 8-2 win over AZL Cubs 1

MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Givaine Basilia hit a run-scoring double in the second inning, leading the AZL Athletics Green to an 8-2 win over the AZL Cubs 1 on Wednesday.

The double by Basilia scored Jose Bonilla to give the AZL Athletics Green a 3-1 lead.

The AZL Athletics Green later added two runs in the third, one in the fifth, and two in the sixth to secure the victory.

Livan Sanchez (1-5) got the win in relief while Luis Rodriguez (2-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

The six extra-base hits for AZL Athletics Green included a season-high six doubles.

Yovanny Cuevas doubled twice and singled, also stealing a base for the AZL Cubs 1.