Yelich takes 12-game hit streak into matchup with Reds

Cincinnati Reds (46-53, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (53-50, third in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Lucas Sims (1-0, 3.72 ERA) Brewers: Jhoulys Chacin (3-10, 5.67 ERA)

LINE: Brewers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: Christian Yelich is riding a 12-game hitting streak as Milwaukee readies to play Cincinnati.

The Brewers are 24-20 against NL Central teams. Milwaukee has hit 171 home runs this season, third in the majors. Yelich leads them with 35, averaging one every 10 at-bats.

The Reds are 22-26 in division games. The Cincinnati pitching staff has a team ERA of 3.92, Tanner Roark leads the staff with a mark of 3.95. The Reds won the last meeting 14-6. Roark notched his sixth victory and Eugenio Suarez went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Cincinnati. Zach Davies took his third loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yelich leads the Brewers with 117 hits and is batting .335. Manny Pina is 4-for-10 with two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Suarez leads the Reds with 27 home runs home runs and is slugging .533. Ryan Lavarnway is 5-for-13 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .265 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Reds: 4-6, .296 batting average, 4.59 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Brewers Injuries: Brandon Woodruff: 10-day IL (oblique), Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: 10-day IL (elbow), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Corbin Burnes: 10-day IL (shoulder).

Reds Injuries: Alex Wood: 60-day IL (back), Tyler Mahle: 10-day IL (hamstring), David Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Derek Dietrich: day-to-day (knee), Kyle Farmer: 7-day IL (concussion), Curt Casali: 10-day IL (knee), Tucker Barnhart: 10-day IL (oblique).