Freeland expected to start for the Rockies against Nationals

Colorado Rockies (47-53, fourth in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (53-46, second in the NL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (2-7, 7.62 ERA) Nationals: Patrick Corbin (7-5, 3.40 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals and Colorado Rockies will square off in a doubleheader Wednesday.

The Nationals are 27-20 on their home turf. Washington has a team on-base percentage of .327, good for fourth in the National League. Juan Soto leads the club with a mark of .395.

The Rockies have gone 21-29 away from home. Colorado has slugged .454, good for third in in the MLB. Charlie Blackmon leads the club with a .601 slugging percentage, including 52 extra-base hits and 21 home runs. The Nationals won the last meeting 11-1. Stephen Strasburg earned his 13th victory and Trea Turner went 4-for-5 with a double, a triple, a home run and two RBIs for Washington. Peter Lambert registered his second loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Rendon leads the Nationals with 50 extra base hits and is slugging .603. Turner is 12-for-43 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

Nolan Arenado leads the Rockies with 115 hits and is batting .303. Trevor Story is 13-for-42 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 6-4, .283 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Rockies: 2-8, .259 batting average, 9.82 ERA, outscored by 50 runs

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Austin Voth: 10-day IL (bicep), Jonny Venters: 10-day IL (shoulder), Max Scherzer: 10-day IL (back), Justin Miller: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jeremy Hellickson: 60-day IL (shoulder), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm), Ryan Zimmerman: 10-day IL (foot).

Rockies Injuries: Tyler Anderson: 60-day IL (knee), Brendan Rodgers: 60-day IL (shoulder).