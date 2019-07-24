Lavastida’s single leads Mahoning Valley to 2-1 win over State College

NILES, Ohio (AP) -- Bryan Lavastida hit a two-run single in the third inning, leading the Mahoning Valley Scrappers to a 2-1 win over the State College Spikes on Wednesday.

The single by Lavastida scored Billy Wilson and Jonathan Lopez to give the Scrappers a 2-0 lead.

The Spikes cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when David Vinsky scored on a fielder's choice.

Starters Carlos Vargas and Enmanuel Solano both pitched gems in a classic pitchers' duel. Vargas (3-2) picked up the win after he allowed one run and three hits over six innings. He also struck out six and walked two. Solano (1-5) went 6 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and five hits to take the hard-luck loss in the New York-Penn League game. He also struck out six and walked one.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Brylie Ware tripled and singled for the Spikes.