Bowling Green beats Fort Wayne 6-5

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) -- Tony Pena and Seaver Whalen scored on an error in the seventh inning, leading the Bowling Green Hot Rods to a 6-5 win over the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Wednesday.

The play gave the Hot Rods a 5-4 lead.

With the score tied 5-5 in the eighth, the Hot Rods took the lead for good when Osmy Gregorio hit an RBI single, scoring Grant Witherspoon.

Joel Peguero (3-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Jose Quezada (5-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

For the TinCaps, Dwanya Williams-Sutton singled three times, scoring two runs.