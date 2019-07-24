Emanuel leads Round Rock to 3-0 win over Omaha

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) -- Kent Emanuel allowed just three hits over seven innings, leading the Round Rock Express over the Omaha Storm Chasers in a 3-0 win on Wednesday.

Emanuel (5-1) picked up the win after he struck out five and walked one.

Round Rock scored its runs when Jack Mayfield scored on a groundout in the fourth inning and Joshua Rojas hit a two-run home run in the fifth.

Eric Skoglund (1-3) went six innings, allowing three runs and five hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out six and walked two.

The Storm Chasers were blanked for the sixth time this season, while the Express' staff recorded their eighth shutout of the year.

Round Rock improved to 8-3 against Omaha this season.