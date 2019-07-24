Sierra’s double leads Oaxaca to 9-6 win over Mexico

OAXACA, Mexico (AP) -- Moises Sierra hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, leading the Guerreros de Oaxaca to a 9-6 win over the Diablos Rojos del Mexico on Wednesday.

The double by Sierra, part of a three-run inning, gave the Guerreros a 6-5 lead before Alex Valdez hit an RBI single later in the inning.

The Guerreros added to their lead in the seventh when Valdez hit a two-run home run.

Erick Casillas (4-0) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while David Reyes (4-7) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In the losing effort, Carlos Figueroa, Jesus Fabela and Emmanuel Avila each had three hits for Mexico. The Diablos Rojos left some scoring opportunities on the table, stranding 15 baserunners in the loss.