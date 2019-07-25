Matera’s double leads Clearwater to 5-3 win over Charlotte

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) -- Nick Matera hit a two-run double in the seventh inning, leading the Clearwater Threshers to a 5-3 win over the Charlotte Stone Crabs on Thursday.

The double by Matera gave the Threshers a 5-3 lead and capped a four-run inning for Clearwater. Earlier in the inning, Clearwater tied the game when Luke Miller scored on an error.

After Clearwater scored one run in the first inning, Charlotte took a 3-1 lead after Zach Rutherford hit a solo home run in the third inning and Moises Gomez hit a two-run home run in the fourth.

Starter Colton Eastman (5-5) got the win while Jack Labosky (2-5) took the loss in relief in the Florida State League game.