Patten hits walk-off single, West Virginia beats Batavia 4-3

GRANVILLE, W.Va. (AP) -- Nick Patten hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the West Virginia Black Bears defeated the Batavia Muckdogs 4-3 on Thursday.

Matthew Fraizer scored the game-winning run after he reached base with a double and advanced to third on a sacrifice fly by Brendt Citta.

Earlier in the inning, Citta hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Kyle Wilkie to tie the game 3-3.

The Black Bears cut the deficit to 3-2 in the bottom of the seventh when Citta hit an RBI single, driving in Fraizer.

Grant Ford (3-0) got the win with four innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Evan Brabrand (2-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.