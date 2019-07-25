Ricumstrict, Crim lead Spokane to 14-4 win over Tri-City

PASCO, Wash. (AP) -- Obie Ricumstrict hit a three-run home run in the second inning, and Blaine Crim had five hits and scored two runs as the Spokane Indians topped the Tri-City Dust Devils 14-4 on Thursday.

The home run by Ricumstrict came in the midst of a 10-run inning and gave the Indians a 4-0 lead. Later in the inning, Spokane scored on four more plays, including a single by Stanley Martinez that scored David Garcia.

The Indians later added two runs in the third and one in the sixth and ninth to put the game away.

Juan Mejia (2-0) got the win with 3 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Tri-City starter Angel Acevedo (1-3) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

Several Dust Devils chipped in at the plate, as five players picked up at least a pair of hits. Sean Guilbe doubled twice and singled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple.