Vettel leads Ferrari 1-2 in 1st practice for German GP

In this photo taken with a slow shutter speed Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany steers out of the pits during the first practice session at the Hockenheimring racetrack in Hockenheim, Germany, Friday, July 26, 2019. The German Formula One Grand Prix will be held on Sunday. AP Photo

Sebastian Vettel posted the fastest time in the first practice for the German Grand Prix on Friday.

The four-time Formula One champion led a Ferrari 1-2 ahead of teammate Charles Leclerc, who finished .255 seconds behind.

In sweltering heat, with track temperatures reaching 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit), championship leader Lewis Hamilton was third fastest for Mercedes. The five-time F1 champion was .302 behind Vettel.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen was fourth ahead of Valtteri Bottas, who misjudged a late turn and swerved into gravel. He managed to retain enough control of his Mercedes to avoid the barriers.

Daniel Ricciardo also had a scare at the Hockenheimring circuit when his Renault spun around.

There is a second practice later Friday.