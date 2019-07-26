Anton Chupkov sets world record in men’s 200 breaststroke

Russia's Anton Chupkov celebrates after winning the men's 200m breaststroke final at the World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, Friday, July 26, 2019. AP Photo

Anton Chupkov of Russia broke the world record in the men's 200-meter breaststroke at the world swimming championships Friday.

He won gold in 2 minutes, 6.12 seconds, defending his title from two years ago in Budapest.

That lowered the mark of 2:06.67 that Matthew Wilson of Australia had tied in the semifinals a day earlier. Ippei Watanabe of Japan set the mark in January 2017 in Tokyo.

Chupkov was eighth after the first lap and moved up to fifth at 150 meters. He came home in 31.89 to overtake Wilson, who led from the start.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

It was the third world record of the night in Gwangju.