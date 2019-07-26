Silva, Marchan carry Lakewood to 2-0 win over Greenville

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (AP) -- Rafael Marchan doubled and singled, and Manuel Silva allowed just one hit over five innings as the Lakewood BlueClaws beat the Greenville Drive 2-0 on Friday.

Silva (3-4) picked up the win after he struck out five.

Both runs for Lakewood came in the fourth inning when Hunter Stovall and Yerwin Trejo hit RBI singles.

Alex Scherff (4-9) went six innings, allowing two runs and nine hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out four and walked two.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Drive were held off the scoreboard for the 11th time this season, while the BlueClaws' staff recorded their eighth shutout of the year.