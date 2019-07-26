Buelvas’ double leads AZL Athletics Green to 9-7 win over AZL Brewers Gold

MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Brayan Buelvas hit a two-run double in the eighth inning, leading the AZL Athletics Green to a 9-7 win over the AZL Brewers Gold on Saturday.

The double by Buelvas scored Hansen Lopez and Givaine Basilia and was the game's last scoring play.

Sam Romero (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Jian Yi (0-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Felix Valerio singled twice, also stealing a base for the AZL Brewers Gold.