Young, Diamondbacks to take on Yamamoto, Marlins on Saturday

Arizona Diamondbacks (52-52, third in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (39-62, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Alex Young (3-0, 2.38 ERA) Marlins: Jordan Yamamoto (4-1, 2.61 ERA)

LINE: Diamondbacks favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami and Arizona will play at Marlins Park on Saturday.

The Marlins are 19-32 in home games. Miami has hit 81 home runs this season, the lowest total in the National League. Brian Anderson leads the team with 13, averaging one every 27.9 at-bats.

The Diamondbacks have gone 29-26 away from home. Arizona has slugged .446 this season. Ketel Marte leads the team with a mark of .577. The Marlins won the last meeting 3-2. Jose Quijada earned his first victory and Neil Walker went 0-for-2 with an RBI for Miami. Greg Holland registered his second loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Starlin Castro leads the Marlins with 99 hits and is batting .246. Anderson is 8-for-40 with five doubles, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 53 extra base hits and has 62 RBIs. Eduardo Escobar is 12-for-44 with three triples, three home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .204 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .282 batting average, 4.82 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Marlins Injuries: Jose Urena: 60-day IL (back), Drew Steckenrider: 60-day IL (elbow), Pablo Lopez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Austin Brice: 10-day IL (forearm), Jon Berti: 10-day IL (oblique), Chad Wallach: 60-day IL (concussion).

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: 60-day IL (forearm), Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Andriese: 10-day IL (foot), Blake Swihart: 10-day IL (oblique), Steven Souza Jr.: 60-day IL (knee).