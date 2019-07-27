Castano leads GCL Yankees West to 3-2 win over GCL Tigers East

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) -- Blas Castano allowed just two hits over six innings, leading the GCL Yankees West over the GCL Tigers East in a 3-2 win on Saturday.

Castano (1-3) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked two while allowing one run.

With the game tied 1-1 in the seventh, GCL Yankees West took the lead when Juan Crisp and Jose Colmenares hit RBI singles.

GCL Tigers East answered in the bottom of the frame when Jose Quero hit an RBI double, bringing home Jimmy Mojica to cut the deficit to one.

Miguel Paulino (0-1) went 1 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and three hits while striking out two in the Gulf Coast League game.