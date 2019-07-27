Oliva, Santiago lift DSL Blue Jays over DSL D-backs1 9-5

, (AP) -- Daniel Oliva doubled and singled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home as the DSL Blue Jays topped the DSL D-backs1 9-5 on Saturday. With the victory, the DSL Blue Jays swept the short two-game series.

Glenn Santiago doubled and singled twice with three RBIs for DSL Blue Jays.

DSL Blue Jays went up 4-0 in the third after Gabriel Martinez hit an RBI single, driving in Oliva as part of a three-run inning.

The DSL Blue Jays later added a run in the sixth and four in the seventh. In the sixth, Santiago hit an RBI double, while Santiago hit a two-run single in the seventh.

Junior A. Guzman (2-0) got the win in relief while DSL D-backs1 starter Aderlyn Silverio (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.