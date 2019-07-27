Gherbaz leads DSL Phillies Red to 6-3 win over DSL Orioles2

, (AP) -- Wilson Gherbaz hurled five scoreless innings, leading the DSL Phillies Red over the DSL Orioles2 in a 6-3 win on Saturday.

Gherbaz (1-2) picked up the win after he struck out one and walked one while allowing two hits.

DSL Phillies Red got on the board first with a run in the fourth inning. After hitting a single, Jefferson Encarnacion advanced to second on a single by Encarnacion and then scored on an error.

After DSL Phillies Red added five runs, the DSL Orioles2 cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when James Rolle hit a two-run home run and Julio Herrera scored on an error.

Hector Lopez (2-2) went four innings, allowing one run and three hits in the Dominican Summer League game. He also struck out five and walked one.

For the DSL Orioles2, Rolle homered and doubled, driving home two runs.

With the win, DSL Phillies Red improved to 4-2 against DSL Orioles2 this season.