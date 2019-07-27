Gonzalez leads Lynchburg to 4-2 win over Winston-Salem

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) -- Oscar Gonzalez had three hits and two RBI as the Lynchburg Hillcats topped the Winston-Salem Dash 4-2 on Saturday.

Lynchburg took the lead in the first when Gavin Collins hit an RBI double and then scored on a two-run single by Gonzalez.

The Dash cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Craig Dedelow hit a two-run home run.

The Hillcats tacked on another run in the eighth when Collins hit an RBI single, driving in Tyler Freeman.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Lynchburg right-hander Juan Mota (2-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Kade McClure (2-2) took the loss in the Carolina League game after giving up three runs and five hits over six innings.