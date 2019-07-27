Castellanos leads Salem to 7-5 win over Myrtle Beach

SALEM, Va. (AP) -- Pedro Castellanos hit two home runs and drove in five runs, as the Salem Red Sox defeated the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 7-5 on Saturday.

Castellanos hit a two-run shot in the first inning and then hit a three-run homer in the fourth, both off Paul Richan.

Salem southpaw Jhonathan Diaz (6-6) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing four runs on nine hits over six innings. Opposing starter Richan (10-5) took the loss in the Carolina League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and nine hits over four innings.