Rosario, Urrutia lead the way for Saltillo

SALTILLO, Mexico (AP) -- Rainel Rosario hit two solo homers as the Saraperos de Saltillo beat the Rieleros de Aguascalientes 6-2 on Saturday.

Henry Urrutia homered and singled for Saltillo.

Saltillo scored in six different innings in the victory, including the eighth, when Ricardo Serrano hit an RBI single, bringing home Juan Macias.

Saltillo starter Hector Ambriz (3-7) picked up the win after allowing four hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Bennett Parry (0-4) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up three runs and four hits over four innings.