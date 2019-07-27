Wilson leads Binghamton to 2-1 win over Bowie

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) -- Tommy Wilson struck out nine hitters over seven innings, leading the Binghamton Rumble Ponies over the Bowie Baysox in a 2-1 win on Saturday.

Wilson allowed one run and four hits.

Bowie got on the board first with a run in the fourth inning. After hitting a double with two outs, Jesmuel Valentin advanced to third on a double by Rylan Bannon and then scored on a double by Bannon.

After tying the game in the sixth, the Rumble Ponies took the lead for good in the eighth inning when Jason Krizan hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Jacob Zanon.

Joseph Shaw (1-3) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Luis Gonzalez (1-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Binghamton improved to 5-1 against Bowie this season.