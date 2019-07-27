Roller, Cuadrado lead the way for Great Lakes

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (AP) -- Chris Roller homered and tripled, scoring three runs while driving in two as the Great Lakes Loons beat the West Michigan Whitecaps 6-2 on Saturday.

Romer Cuadrado doubled and singled twice with two RBIs for Great Lakes.

Up 1-0 in the third, Great Lakes added to its lead when Cuadrado hit a two-run single.

After Great Lakes added a run in the fifth on a double by Jacob Amaya, the Whitecaps cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Cooper Johnson hit a two-run home run.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Loons added to their lead in the ninth when Roller hit a two-run home run.

Great Lakes right-hander Jose Martinez (8-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on five hits over 6 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Gio Arriera (3-8) took the loss in the Midwest League game after allowing four runs and seven hits over five innings.

Great Lakes improved to 8-3 against West Michigan this season.