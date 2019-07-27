Chester hits walk-off single in 10th, Montgomery beats Birmingham 8-7

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) -- Carl Chester hit a walk-off single with two outs in the 10th inning, as the Montgomery Biscuits beat the Birmingham Barons 8-7 on Saturday.

Josh Lowe scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a wild pitch and then went to third on a sacrifice fly by Brett Sullivan.

Earlier in the inning, Sullivan hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Taylor Walls to tie the game 7-7.

The Barons took a 7-6 lead in the top of the 10th when Luis Alexander Basabe hit an RBI double, bringing home Joel Booker.

Jhonleider Salinas (2-1) got the win in relief while Alec Hansen (1-2) took the loss in the Southern League game.

For the Barons, Basabe doubled and singled twice, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two.

Montgomery improved to 8-3 against Birmingham this season.